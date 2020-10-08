expand
Ad Spot

October 8, 2020

Ole Miss – Alabama kickoff time moved back due to Hurricane Delta

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:09 am Thursday, October 8, 2020

While talk about moving Ole Miss’ game against No. 2 Alabama due to the potential threat of Hurricane Delta took place on Wednesday and Thursday morning, the game will stay on Saturday as scheduled.

There is a change to when the game will start, though. On Thursday, the school and the Southeastern Conference announced the game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT. The move is a delay of 90 minutes from its original start time of 5 p.m. CT. The change in time is to allow for a better forecast and improved game conditions.

“This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe gameday environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by the storm.”

With the delay, gates will now open to fans at 4:30 p.m. with parking lots opening at 3:30 p.m.

As for the game itself, wet conditions tend to make offenses rely more on a ground attack. Current forecasts and tracking have Delta becoming a tropical depression between Grenada and Oxford before shifting to a post-tropical cyclone somewhere northeast of Oxford in Tennessee.

All indications have the storm arriving in Oxford, with the eye of the storm currently tracked to come right over Ole Miss’ campus, sometime on Saturday afternoon. There is currently a 100-percent chance of rain and winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

“It happened a lot in south Florida. So, it makes it difficult on both sides (of the ball),” Kiffin said of experience in playing in inclement weather. “Offense, obviously the passing game becomes difficult. Don’t have a magic formula for it.”

The game will still air on ESPN.

Business

Board of Aldermen vote no for extended alcohol sales, approve more outdoor dining licenses

News

Portion of North 6th Street to close temporarily during school days

Education

Area students selected to State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council

Crime

Oxford man arrested for cyber stalking

Business

Tractor Supply Coming Soon, Construction Underway at The Summit

Education

Lafayette County School District updates return to school plan

Education

University of Mississippi announces Spring 2021, Commencement plans

Crime

Oxford man arrested on false pretense charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

Events

PRCA Rodeo event this weekend

Education

Free WiFi made available to all Oxford Housing residents

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to keep indoor mask mandate in place

Elections

University of Mississippi hosts first of five public hearings on Initiative 65

Education

Oxford School District makes changes to 2020-21 academic calendar

Education

50 Year Anniversary of the Integration of Oxford School District

Education

Oxford School District amends learning options for second nine-weeks

Lafayette County

Oxford awarded $4 million towards Highway 7 – University Avenue intersection project

Lafayette County

LCDF Members are on State Task Force for Emergency Response

Crime

Search for fugitive leads to multiple arrests by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

News

City of Oxford, Army Corps of Engineers sign Project Partnership Agreement

Events

Theatre Oxford announces October show

Crime

Water Valley man arrested in connection to Oklahoma murder

Lafayette County

Communicare Sees Infusion of Federal Grants

Crime

Kinne’s attorney requests psychiatric evaluation in capital murder case