expand
Ad Spot

October 3, 2020

Lafayette's Jay Reed (15) runs against Grenada during their game at William L. Buford Stadium on Friday, October 2, 2020. The Commodores won 35-14. (Joey Brent)

Lafayette bounces back with win over Grenada

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Saturday, October 3, 2020

Tyrus Williams threw an interception on the first play of the game, but that was the only major mishap the rest of the game.

In what was a true homecoming for Lafayette, who played on their home field for the first time all season. The Commodores defeated Grenada 35-14 at William L. Buford Stadium on Friday.

“It felt great out here tonight,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “Great atmosphere since we were able to sell a few more tickets. I thought the crowd was good.”

Governor Tate Reeves expanded the maximum allowed capacity at high school football stadiums from 25 to 50 percent earlier in the week.

Crucial mistakes were what doomed the Commodores (3-2, 1-1 1-5A) in their loss at West Point last week. Friday’s performance was much cleaner and was the Commodores controlled on the ground all four quarters.

Williams bounced back after the opening interception, throwing three touchdown passes that included a 48-yard pass to Kylen Vaughn midway through the second quarter.

“We’re close,” Fair of his offense. “That’s the thing. We turned the ball over some. We had some drive-killing penalties that we’ve got to clean up. I think you could kind of see a little bit tonight what (Williams) is capable of. When he’s got protection, we’ve got some guys who can find open spots and catch the football.”

The ground game excelled for the Commodores, led by Jayden Reed. The sophomore running back put the Commodores on his back, rushing for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

Reed’s touchdown came on an 80-yard scoring drive in the second quarter, which saw him account for 75 of those yards on the ground.

Brendan Toles put Lafayette on the board first with an 8-yard end around run that include two reverse tosses in the backfield.

Grenada (2-2, 1-1) failed to keep pace with the Commodores early, missing two field goal attempts of 41 and 36 yards, respectively. The Chargers did manage to get on the scoreboard with touchdowns passes in the second and fourth quarters.

“Our defense bailed us out on a couple short fields that we gave them tonight,” Fair said. “Our defense is built like that and our offense, the way we’re doing things, we’ve got to take some chances and we did that tonight. We were really emotional, I thought, playing at home. I thought that was great. You’ll take a few mistakes, especially from a young ball club, because you know you’re going to get effort.”

Lafayette hits the road again next week to begin a four-game road trip. The Commodores travel to Center Hill on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Events

PRCA Rodeo event this weekend

Education

Free WiFi made available to all Oxford Housing residents

Business

Oxford Board of Aldermen vote to keep indoor mask mandate in place

Elections

University of Mississippi hosts first of five public hearings on Initiative 65

Education

Oxford School District makes changes to 2020-21 academic calendar

Education

50 Year Anniversary of the Integration of Oxford School District

Education

Oxford School District amends learning options for second nine-weeks

Lafayette County

Oxford awarded $4 million towards Highway 7 – University Avenue intersection project

Lafayette County

LCDF Members are on State Task Force for Emergency Response

Crime

Search for fugitive leads to multiple arrests by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

News

City of Oxford, Army Corps of Engineers sign Project Partnership Agreement

Events

Theatre Oxford announces October show

Crime

Water Valley man arrested in connection to Oklahoma murder

Lafayette County

Communicare Sees Infusion of Federal Grants

Crime

Kinne’s attorney requests psychiatric evaluation in capital murder case

Business

Area venues hosting Ole Miss watch parties due to limited capacity at stadiums

Lifestyle

Weekend kicks off “FinsUp Fanfare” at Lafayette County Arena

Business

Board of Aldermen approve more outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies speak out against Initiative 65

Business

McCormick’s set to open at the Ole Miss Inn this weekend

News

First Regional Library Connects the Lafayette Community

Elections

Absentee voting begins in Lafayette County amid COVID-19

News

City of Oxford renews contract with Mississippi Critterz

News

Mississippi Senate honors Oxford Eagle Scout with resolution