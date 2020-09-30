Oxford School District makes changes to 2020-21 academic calendar

Oxford School District students will get a full week off for Thanksgiving thanks to approved changes made to the academic calendar this week.

During their regular meeting on Monday, the OSD School Board made some amendments to the current school year calendar, which was already altered last month due to COVID-19.

The 2020-21 school year was delayed two weeks by OSD, pushing the start date to Aug. 24 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the spike in cases in Lafayette County in late July and early August. With the loss of 10 days, which the Mississippi Department of Education later waived for school districts who delayed the start to the school year, changes had to be made to the normal academic calendar.

One of the things removed was the usual “Fall Break,” which usually was a Friday or Monday in October to allow for a three-day weekend. Students were originally only going to have Thursday and Friday off the week of Thanksgiving, with a half-day on Wednesday.

With the approved changes made on Monday, students will now be out of school Nov. 23 through 27.

Due to the waiver of up to 10 school days by MDE, Oxford was able to add a few more days off to their calendar. Students will get their “Fall Break” back, with an off day on Oct. 12. That day will also serve as a teacher professional development day for faculty.

Other professional development days scheduled for the remainder of the school year include Jan. 4 and May 28.

The last day of school was moved to May 28 due to the delayed start of the school year, but the OSD Board approved it to be moved back to May 27 and to now be a half-day for students.

The holiday break is still scheduled for Dec. 22 through Jan. 4 and Spring Break will take place March 15 through 19.