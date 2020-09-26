Lafayette falls to West Point in Region 1-5A opener

By Jared Redding

WEST POINT — For the fifth time in three seasons, Lafayette had a team capable of knocking off Class 5A’s gold standard.

Once again, championship DNA and experience rose to the occasion.

The West Point Green Wave took advantage of three Commodore turnovers in their 21-15 win at Hamblin Stadium Friday. This also marked the fifth consecutive time this matchup has been decided by a touchdown or less.

Reminiscent of the 2018 regular season matchup in West Point, although battling, turning the ball over offensively came back to

bite the Dores.

“We played as poorly as you can imagine out here, but the kids battled and gave us a chance at the end of the game, I can’t ask for more than that,” Lafayette head coach Michael Fair said.

After both exchanged a few three-and-outs to begin the game, Lafayette (2-2, 0-1 1-5A) held firm inside their own territory to force a punt. The following play resulted in a fumble from Kylen Vaughn, in which West Point used a three play, 19 yard drive to draw first blood of the ball game with a goal line touchdown from Cameron Young.

Lafayette continued to not allow West Point (3-1, 1-0) to sustain a long drive the remainder of the half as they attempted to tie the game with 3:45 left in the first half. After a few first down throws from Tyrus Williams to Jay Reed, Reed coughed up the football with 1:54 left in the half.

The Green Wave again pounced the opportunity thanks to a 14 yard touchdown from West Point’s Chris Ivy with 34 seconds left. The score was 14-0 at halftime.

“We told them if they didn’t want to play, we can crank up the bus and go home,” Fair said. “We didn’t play perfect in the second half either with a few fumbles. It is what it is. Everything tonight can be fixed. It wasn’t an effort issue, it was a players making plays issue.”

The Commodores had more success in the second half getting their playmakers in space, their opening drive of the half reached the red zone. Tyrus Williams followed a big gain with yet another Lafayette fumble, in which they surrendered a 54 yard touchdown catch to fall behind 21-0.

Lafayette running back Trikyus Woodall sparked a second half comeback with two touchdown runs, including one to cut West Point’s lead to 21-15 with 3:15 left in the game. West Point converted on two third downs to milk the clock and end the game.

Next Friday, the Commodores will play at home for the first time this season when they continue Region 1-5A play against the Grenada Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.