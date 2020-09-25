expand
September 25, 2020

Javon Hayes, top left, Sebrina Holden, middle left, Kelby Campbell, middle right, Janeice Cohran, top right, Demari Wilson, bottom left, Ashanti Johnson, middle, and Darius Smith, bottom right, are all facing multiple charges varying from drugt charges, weapons charges and aiding a fugitive on the run, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. (Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department)

Search for fugitive leads to multiple arrests by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:49 am Friday, September 25, 2020

Seven people are facing multiple charges ranging following an investigation involving a wanted fugitive earlier this week.

On Sept. 22, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department received a tip of the fugitive in question in the Highway 6 West area of Lafayette County. The fugitive was identified as Javon Hayes, 35 of Oxford.

The sheriff’s department, along with the Lafayette Metro Narcotics responded to the area. During their investigation, several individuals were arrested on multiple charges varying from drug charges, weapons charges, resisting arrest and aiding a fugitive on the run.

Investigators and agents confiscated illegal drugs, guns and money, according to the sheriff’s department.

The seven individuals who were arrested were Hayes, Darius Smith (27 of Oxford), Ashanti Johnson (28 of Oxford), Demari Wilson (34 of Oxford), Janeice Cohran (34 of Oxford), Kelby Campbell (31 of Oxford) and Sabrina Holden (22 of Oxford).

Hayes was charged with one count of aggravated assault and issued a bond of $25,000 but was revoked due to him being out on a previous felony bond.

Smith was charged with three counts possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance with intent and one count possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent. He was issued a bond of $25,000 and still being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Johnson was charged with four counts possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance with intent, one count possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent and one count possession of Schedule 5 controlled substance with intent. She was issued a bond of $60,000 and released on bail on Sept. 24.

Wilson was charged with four counts possession of Schedule 2 controlled substance with intent, one count possession of Schedule 1 controlled substance with intent, one count possession of Schedule 5 controlled substance with intent. He was issued a bond of $60,000, but had it revoked and held on a Mississippi Department of Corrections hold.

Cohran was charged with one count possession of ecstasy with intent, one count possession of marijuana with intent, one count possession of a firearm by convicted felon and one count accessory after the fact. She was issued a bond of $25,000, but had it revoked due to being out on a previous felony bond.

Campbell was charged with one count possession of ecstasy with intent, one count possession of marijuana with intent and one count resisting arrest. He was issued a bond of $20,000, but was revoked due to being out on a previous felony bond.

Holden was charged with one count accessory after the fact and one count possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. She was issued a bond of $5,000 and released on bail on Sept. 24.

