expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Ole Miss baseball head coach Mike Bianco talks to his players during a scrimmage at Oxford-University on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. The programs shutdown fall activities for two weeks on Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. (Petre Thomas/Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss baseball suspends team activities due to COVID-19 outbreak

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:09 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

Four days into their fall practice season, the Ole Miss baseball program had to hit the pause button due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the program announced multiple members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19 and were suspending team activities for two weeks. The team will resume activities on Oct. 8.

Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco issued a statement regarding the suspension of activities.

“Player safety is priority No. 1 for our program, and we will take all of the necessary measures to return these players to full health,” Bianco said. “We have worked hard this fall to not only improve as a team but also follow safety guidelines in our facility. This two-week break will provide us an opportunity to evaluate our team protocols to ensure we are doing everything we can do to be safe while reinforcing with our players to be mindful of their personal activities both on and off campus.”

The student-athletes who tested positive are taking appropriate safety measures in according with University of Mississippi’s COVID-19 protocols, according to the program’s announcement.

Ole Miss began fall practice on Monday, marking the first time the team has taken the baseball field since the 2020 season was canceled on March 13. The Rebels were on a 16-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the country, when the Southeastern Conference shutdown the remainder of the spring sports season due to COVID-19.

News

City of Oxford, Army Corps of Engineers sign Project Partnership Agreement

Events

Theatre Oxford announces October show

Crime

Water Valley man arrested in connection to Oklahoma murder

Lafayette County

Communicare Sees Infusion of Federal Grants

Crime

Kinne’s attorney requests psychiatric evaluation in capital murder case

Business

Area venues hosting Ole Miss watch parties due to limited capacity at stadiums

Lifestyle

Weekend kicks off “FinsUp Fanfare” at Lafayette County Arena

Business

Board of Aldermen approve more outdoor dining licenses

Crime

Local law enforcement agencies speak out against Initiative 65

Business

McCormick’s set to open at the Ole Miss Inn this weekend

News

First Regional Library Connects the Lafayette Community

Elections

Absentee voting begins in Lafayette County amid COVID-19

News

City of Oxford renews contract with Mississippi Critterz

News

Mississippi Senate honors Oxford Eagle Scout with resolution

Business

EDF partners with TVA To Help Bring 100 Remote Jobs To Lafayette Residents

Business

Outdoor dining areas around Downtown Square approved

Lafayette County

Supervisors claim Confederate statue is property of Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford Police Department has responded to 11 overdose calls this year

News

Board of Aldermen relax some retail and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions

Events

Halloween will still happen in Oxford, but with COVID-19 guidelines

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s cardiovascular rehab program receives certification

News

NOTEBOOK: Moore ready to turn the page on Egg Bowl ending

Education

University of Mississippi named among Top 100 public universities

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts report low COVID-19 numbers