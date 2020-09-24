Birdie Ross

Birdie Mae Ross, 89, was at home surrounded by her family when she peacefully met her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her husband on Sunday morning, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born in Lafayette County, Miss., on June 12, 1931, the daughter of the late Cardis Franklin and Birdie Cladie Sparks. Birdie was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and follower of Christ.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in the Historic Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh, NC.

In addition to her parents, Birdie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, CMSgt. Richard Lee Ross, USAF (Retired); her brothers, Herbert Lee Sparks, Hulon Sparks, Elbert Sparks, John Thomas Sparks, William Sparks, Winford Sparks, David Sparks, and Bobby Sparks; and her sister, Annie Lou Sparks.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory a loving family which includes her daughter, Lee Ann Nelson, of Raleigh; son, Tillman Ross, and wife, Debbie, of Concord; grandchildren, Erica Harrington (Jonathan), Tyler Nelson, Alycia Nelson, Olivia Nelson, Dawson Ross, and Parker Ross; her sisters, Fay Smith and Ruby Maples; and her caregiver of 3 years, Missy Wise Fox, and husband, Bill Fox.

For 16 months, Birdie was under the loving in-home care of Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County. We are grateful for the amazing comfort and aid they provided; therefore, in lieu of flowers, we request that memorial contributions be made in Birdie’s memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County by calling 704-935-9434; by mail to 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081; or online through Atrium Health Foundation at https://fundraise.atriumhealthfoundation.org/give/256379/.

Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com