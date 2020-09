This week in prep sports (Sept. 21 -26)

LAFAYETTE

Monday (Sept. 21):

Volleyball at Water Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday (Sept. 22):

Volleyball vs. Center Hill, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 24):

Volleyball vs. Ripley, 6:30 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 25):

Football at West Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Sept. 26):

Cross-County at East Union Meet (at Blue Mountain College XC Course)

OXFORD

Monday (Sept. 21):

Volleyball at Tupelo Tri-Match (Tupelo and New Albany), 6 & 7 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 24):

Volleyball at Hernando, 6 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 25):

Football at Southaven, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Sept. 26):

Cross-Country at Tupelo Invite, 9 a.m.

WATER VALLEY

Monday (Sept. 21):

Volleyball vs. Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Tuesday (Sept. 22):

Volleyball at Aberdeen, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 24):

Volleyball at Choctaw County, 6:30 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 25):

Football vs. Winona, 7 p.m.