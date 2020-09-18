expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Ole Miss' Mo O'Connor (22) vies for the ball against North Alabama's Kate Wiseman (8) at the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, August 22, 2019. O’Connor is expected to play an even bigger role in 2020 during her sophomore season. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle)

Ole Miss soccer set to open 2020 season

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:56 am Friday, September 18, 2020

Matt Mott gets anxious these days, which means Ole Miss soccer’s 2020 season is finally getting underway.

The Rebel head coach normally gets anxious, it’s just usually in August and not mid-September, but 2020 has not been a normal year.

The Rebels will open their season on Saturday when they host Texas A&M at the Ole Miss soccer complex. This year’s season is an eight-match, conference only schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Southeastern Conference announced the schedule changes for all other fall sports, besides football, last month.

When Mott and his staff got word from the league office of when their season would officially begin, practices became more focused and slowly began shifting towards prepping for the Aggies.

“We’re ready. We’re as ready for Texas A&M as we can be at this point since we haven’t played any games,” Mott said. “The players we know and the style they play. So, we’re pretty comfortable about that. Our team’s ready. They’ve worked really hard in the offseason and finally practicing and getting ready for a game is super exciting.”

The team felt the effects of COVID-19 throughout the summer and preseason, dealing with players in quarantine and a few testing positive, but Mott said he has had his entire team at practice on Monday for the first time. The full roster will be available this season as zero players opted out for 2020.

The Rebels will have the SEC’s active scoring leader at their disposal in Channing Foster. Foster has scored 30 goals in Rebel career. Foster also found herself on the SEC’s 2020 Preseason Watchlist for the third straight year.

Four other teammates joined Foster on the watch list in Sydney Michalak, Molly Martin, Ashley Orkus and Haleigh Stackpole.

“Channing’s playing at a really high level,” Mott said. “(forward) Lonnie Mulligan is another really dangerous player for us and Haleigh Stackpole. Those guys I think are really excited and ready to go.”

One player that Mott has high expectations for and has seen a change their game is former Oxford High School standout Mo O’Connor. The forward is entering her second season with the Rebels.

In 2019, O’Connor played in 20 games while starting in 11 of them. She recorded two goals and earned four points during her freshman campaign. The sophomore is expected to take on a larger role in 2020.

“Mo has completely transformed, I think, over the summer,” Mott said. “She’s worked really hard on fitness and really hard on her soccer and she looks fantastic. She’s going to play significantly for us as a starter-level player. She may start for us and she may not, but it will be kind of game-by-game. …I think we’re going to see another big step for her in her sophomore year.”

The Rebels and Aggies will kick off the season at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The match will be televised on the SEC Network.

News

Mississippi Senate honors Oxford Eagle Scout with resolution

Business

EDF partners with TVA To Help Bring 100 Remote Jobs To Lafayette Residents

Business

Outdoor dining areas around Downtown Square approved

Lafayette County

Supervisors claim Confederate statue is property of Lafayette County

Crime

Oxford Police Department has responded to 11 overdose calls this year

News

Board of Aldermen relax some retail and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions

Events

Halloween will still happen in Oxford, but with COVID-19 guidelines

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s cardiovascular rehab program receives certification

News

NOTEBOOK: Moore ready to turn the page on Egg Bowl ending

Education

University of Mississippi named among Top 100 public universities

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts report low COVID-19 numbers

Education

Dr. Deborah Birx meets with University and Oxford officials on COVID-19 response

Business

Lamar Yard bringing Texas BBQ and good times to Oxford

News

Oxford High students host 4th annual tennis tournament for Memory Makers

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges

Lafayette County

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare

Events

Oxford Film Festival donates nearly $9,000 to Chucky Mullins Endowment

Lafayette County

Lafayette County does not see a tax increase as 2021 budget is approved

Lifestyle

Art from The Heart: Kids Thank Front Line Workers

Crime

Oxford man formally charged with murder in College Hill shooting, bond revoked

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

News

Child abuse reports dwindle in Lafayette County

News

“Labor of Love” rally held by veterans and business owners in support of relocating the statue

News

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget