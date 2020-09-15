Ole Miss soccer announces attendance plan for upcoming season

There will only be four chances to catch Ole Miss soccer in 2020, but the program announced how many fans will be able to attend on Monday.

Due to the executive order set by Governor Tate Reeves, the Ole Miss soccer complex will only allow a maximum of 25 percent its normal capacity.

Once player guest lists have been received from both the Rebels and the visiting teams, the remaining seating availability will be offered to a select group of fans through the Ole Miss Kicker Club and the Rebel Rewards app. Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets will not be offered to the general public this season.

In order to maximize the space available, those who are able to attend the matches will be restricted to a socially distant “pod” system, with pods limited to groups of two or four members of a family or household.

As is required by the Southeastern Conference and Reeves’ executive order, face coverings must be worn at all times throughout the stadium and tailgating is prohibited on campus.

On Friday, the Rebels announced that four of their eight regular season matches will be nationally televised this season across the ESPN family of networks.

The season opener on Saturday against Texas A&M will be on SEC Network and is the first of three-straight matches to be nationally televised.

The Rebels’ match at LSU on Sept. 27 will air on ESPNU at 1 p.m. as will the Magnolia Cup against visiting Mississippi State on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Ole Miss’ final match to be televised nationally will be against defending SEC champion Arkansas on Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. The match will air on SEC Network.