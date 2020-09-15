expand
Ad Spot

September 15, 2020

NOTEBOOK: Moore ready to turn the page on Egg Bowl ending

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:22 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

It was the touchdown celebration seen around the world.

Elijah Moore’s now infamous celebration where he hiked his leg like a dog following a late touchdown which would have tied the game or given Ole Miss the lead with a successful two-point try, during the 2019 Egg Bowl ran endlessly for days in video and on social media. It is something the wide receiver is ready to move on from.

Moore’s antics with four seconds to go resulted in the point-after try to tie Mississippi State and seemingly force overtime to be backed up due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Luke Logan then missed the  35-yard attempt and the Bulldogs went on to win back-t0-back Egg Bowl trophies.

Now, nearly 10 months later, Moore is ready to put the past behind him and focus on 2020.

“I just try to flip the page,” Moore said when asked about it last week. “I try to leave the past in the past and become a better player overall. Just learn from my lessons. I’ve got a new coach, and that’s been a blessing.”

Following the conclusion of the Egg Bowl, Matt Luke was relieved of his duties as head coach and Lane Kiffin was hired in December.

The change from Luke to Kiffin brings the potential for the Rebel offense to have a more pass-first mentality with Kiffin’s notable air raid approach.

For Moore, and the rest of the Rebel receivers, that is a breath of fresh air. The junior finished with 67 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns.

“I feel like it allows us to be the players that we are. It allows us to tap into what we’re good at,” Moore said of Kiffin and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offensive approach.

COVID-19 Update

The Rebels have been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent weeks, but Kiffin offered up some positive news during his weekly press conference on Monday.

With less than two weeks until their season opener against Florida on Sept. 26 (11 a.m., ESPN), the Rebels appear to be getting healthier and flattening their own curve against the novel coronavirus.

Kiffin said there were no new positive cases reported after the latest round of COVID-19 testing conducted last week.

“So that was great,” Kiffin said. “It’s really good. I give a lot of credit to the kids for that for a time when I think a lot of college kids are getting it. So our kids need to continue to do a good job with that.”

There are only “a couple” of players still going through quarantine protocols, according to Kiffin.

“We’re almost all the way back,” Kiffin said.

With a roster receiving a near clean bill of health, at least as it pertains to COVID-19, it comes at a good time as the Rebels will have a game simulation this Saturday inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It will serve two purposes with one being to allow the players and staff to see what all the new COVID-19 protocols will be like during games this season.

There will also be what Kiffin called a “Florida service team,” which will serve as scout teams for both the offense and defense to go against as they begin preparation for the Gators.

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi’s cardiovascular rehab program receives certification

News

NOTEBOOK: Moore ready to turn the page on Egg Bowl ending

Education

University of Mississippi named among Top 100 public universities

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts report low COVID-19 numbers

Education

Dr. Deborah Birx meets with University and Oxford officials on COVID-19 response

Business

Lamar Yard bringing Texas BBQ and good times to Oxford

News

Oxford High students host 4th annual tennis tournament for Memory Makers

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges

Lafayette County

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare

Events

Oxford Film Festival donates nearly $9,000 to Chucky Mullins Endowment

Lafayette County

Lafayette County does not see a tax increase as 2021 budget is approved

Lifestyle

Art from The Heart: Kids Thank Front Line Workers

Crime

Oxford man formally charged with murder in College Hill shooting, bond revoked

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

News

Child abuse reports dwindle in Lafayette County

News

“Labor of Love” rally held by veterans and business owners in support of relocating the statue

News

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget

Crime

Arrest made in fatal College Hill shooting

Crime

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

Crime

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

Crime

Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

News

City discusses possible outdoor dining spaces around Square

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports new record high in COVID-19 cases