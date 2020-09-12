NFL Football is back, but will you be watching?

Until the SEC begins, there are fewer games on television to watch. You would think that football fans would welcome the addition of more games until SEC begins on Sept. 26.

The latest ratings show NFL football watching is down from the prior year, in spite of a long stretch of having no sports to watch due to COVI-19. A recent CNN covered the controversy between players and fans. (see video below)



The social issues at the forefront that players and owners are highlighting in the ceremonies and on the field are met with support from some fans, but not from all. The ratings will tell ultimately how this will impact the NFL viewership.