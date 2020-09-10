expand
September 10, 2020

Pictured from left to right, Brown Turner (President); Carter Young (Treasurer); and Downing Koestler (Vice President) organized the 4th annual OHS Students for Alzheimer’s Memory Makers Tennis Tournament. The tournament was held at the John Leslie Tennix Complex on Aug. 22 and raised over $26,000 for Memory Makers. (Contributed)

Oxford High students host 4th annual tennis tournament for Memory Makers

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:39 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Oxford High School Students for Alzheimer’s Club recently hosted their annual tennis tournament to benefit Memory Makers.

The 4th annual event took place at the John Leslie Tennis Complex on Aug. 22 and consisted of a mixed doubles tournament where 80 people participated.

Brown Turner, Downing Koestler and Carter Young of the OHS Students for Alzheimer’s Club helped organize and run this year’s tournament.

“We really appreciate the support of the Oxford community, especially with the unexpected COVID challenges this year,” said Turner, who is the president of the club. “We also want to thank the members of our club who came out to help manage the tournament.”

The tournament also held a silent auction that offered a variety of items including gift cards from local restaurants and retailers, jewelry, paintings and Ole Miss sports memorabilia.

This year’s event raised over $26,000 for Memory Makers, a respite day program that helps support Alzheimer’s patients and their families in the Oxford area.

