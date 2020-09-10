expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Jaylon Jones is awarded the 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award on Thursday, Sept. 10th, 2020 at The Manning Center. Jones will wear jersey number 38 this season. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Jaylon Jones named 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award recipient

By Jake Thompson

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Ole Miss has revealed who will wear the honorary No. 38 this season.

On Thursday, the program announced senior defensive back Jaylon Jones is the 2020 Chucky Mullins Courage Award winner. By receiving the award, Jones will don No. 38, the number worn by Mullins during the late 1980s.

Jones is the 30th recipient of the award in its 31-year history.

The award is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and honors the late Mullins, who had his Ole Miss career cut short after suffering an on-the-field injury during the Rebels’ game against Vanderbilt in 1989. Mullins was paralyzed after attempting to tackle Vanderbilt’s Brad Gaines.

Mullins returned to Ole Miss to continue his studies, but succumbed to his injuries on May 6, 1991.

Jones is selected by head coach Lane Kiffin out of a long list of several veteran defensive players. The award is presented annually to an upperclassmen defensive player that embodies the spirit of Mullins, which includes courage, leadership, perseverance and determination.

A four-year letterwinner, Jones has played in 36 games as a Rebel, including 14 starts in the secondary. He has recorded 100 total tackles and 14 pass breakups during his career.

Former winners of the award are: Chris Mitchell, Jeff Carter, Trea Southerland, Johnny Dixon, Alundis Brice, Michael Lowery, Derek Jones, Nate Wayne, Gary Thigpen, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Magee, Kevin Thomas, Lanier Goethie, Jamil Northcutt, Eric Oliver, Kelvin Robinson, Patrick Willis, Jeremy Garrett, Jamarca Sanford, Marcus Tillman, Kentrell Lockett, Deterrian “D.T.” Shackelford (won it twice), Jason Jones, Mike Marry, Mike Hilton, John Youngblood, Marquis Haynes, C.J. Moore and Austrian Robinson.

News

Oxford High students host 4th annual tennis tournament for Memory Makers

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges

Lafayette County

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare

Events

Oxford Film Festival donates nearly $9,000 to Chucky Mullins Endowment

Lafayette County

Lafayette County does not see a tax increase as 2021 budget is approved

Lifestyle

Art from The Heart: Kids Thank Front Line Workers

Crime

Oxford man formally charged with murder in College Hill shooting, bond revoked

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

News

Child abuse reports dwindle in Lafayette County

News

“Labor of Love” rally held by veterans and business owners in support of relocating the statue

News

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget

Crime

Arrest made in fatal College Hill shooting

Crime

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

Crime

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

Crime

Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

News

City discusses possible outdoor dining spaces around Square

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports new record high in COVID-19 cases

News

Flag Commission chooses a design for Mississippi state flag

News

City of Oxford votes in vicious dog ordinance

Business

Dr. Preston Lee named Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020”

Lafayette County

Coroner says body storage not a crisis in Lafayette County

Lafayette County

Non-profits see a decline in giving amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

City of Oxford and local artists present Shelter Show 2020