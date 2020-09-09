expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

Oxford Film Festival donates nearly $9,000 to Chucky Mullins Endowment

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:03 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Despite not being able to hold the planned charity gala in connect with the world premiere of the Chucky Mullins film “It’s Time,” the Oxford Film Festival still made a sizable donation.

Last week, OFF announced it will be donating $8,825 to the University of Mississippi’s Roy Lee Chucky Mullins Endowment, which benefits students.

The donation total is comprised of half the sponsorship funds and some donated ticket sales from the postponed “Its’ Time” special screening and premiere gala. The event was schedule to be apart of this year’s Oxford Film Festival in March before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the in-person event.

Filmed in Mississippi, “It’s Time” tells the story of Mullins, who played for Ole Miss and suffered an on-the-field injury during their game against Vanderbilt on Oct. 28, 1989. Mullins died two years later of complications from the injury, which left him paralyzed. The film centers around Mullins and Brad Gaines, the Vanderbilt player Mullins was attempting to tackle when he suffered the injury.

“Due to the current pandemic situation, we felt these funds would be better served helping students than just sitting and waiting,” said OFF executive director Melanie Addington. “While we still plan to reschedule for a safer time, we wanted to make sure these donors are recognized for their efforts.”

Sponsors of the event included Landers Auto Group, Methodist Rehab, Ray and Nancy Neilsen, Ron and Brenda Guins and Tannehill, Carmean & McKenzie PLLC, Attorneys. The additional ticket sales donations were made by Steven and Gay Case, John Darnell, Kerry Hamilton, Bruce Reynolds and Ron Vaughan.

News

Oxford High students host 4th annual tennis tournament for Memory Makers

Crime

Oxford woman arrested on child neglect charges

Lafayette County

Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi Recognized for High-Value Healthcare

Events

Oxford Film Festival donates nearly $9,000 to Chucky Mullins Endowment

Lafayette County

Lafayette County does not see a tax increase as 2021 budget is approved

Lifestyle

Art from The Heart: Kids Thank Front Line Workers

Crime

Oxford man formally charged with murder in College Hill shooting, bond revoked

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

News

Child abuse reports dwindle in Lafayette County

News

“Labor of Love” rally held by veterans and business owners in support of relocating the statue

News

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget

Crime

Arrest made in fatal College Hill shooting

Crime

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

Crime

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

Crime

Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

News

City discusses possible outdoor dining spaces around Square

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports new record high in COVID-19 cases

News

Flag Commission chooses a design for Mississippi state flag

News

City of Oxford votes in vicious dog ordinance

Business

Dr. Preston Lee named Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020”

Lafayette County

Coroner says body storage not a crisis in Lafayette County

Lafayette County

Non-profits see a decline in giving amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

City of Oxford and local artists present Shelter Show 2020