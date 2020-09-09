expand
September 9, 2020

Art from The Heart: Kids Thank Front Line Workers

By Staff Report

Published 10:21 am Wednesday, September 9, 2020

With front-line workers continuing to go above and beyond the call of duty amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Oxford Eagle is calling children in our community to help honor them. “Art from the Heart: Kids Thank the Front Lines” is a campaign calling on children ages 13 and under to create drawings that celebrate, salute and thank the dedicated professionals continuing to work amid these times.

“Children in Oxford and Lafayette County have faced six months of social isolation, distanced learning, and have had their childhood interrupted by the pandemic. The act of being able to draw and thank front line workers is a way they their voices can be heard to thank front line workers.” Rebecca Alexander publisher of The Oxford Eagle said.

“It will provide heart warming support for front line workers who continue each day to serve in hospitals, urgent care clinics, nursing homes, firefighters, grocery store workers, and many more business who are serving.” Alexander said.

All “Art from the Heart” drawings from children in the community will be posted in an online gallery and a large selection will be featured in a special section on Wednesday, Sept. 23rd in The Oxford Eagle. Copies of this section will be dropped off at key locations for front line workers.

Teachers, can send artwork from an entire class with reference to the school and name of the class.  Parents are also invited to submit their children’s artwork. All artwork should be sent to news@oxfordeagle.com.  Please include the name and age of your child with the artwork. Deadline to submit artwork is Thursday, Sept. 17th.

