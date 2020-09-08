expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2020

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:13 am Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Drastic measures were taken by the City of Oxford in March to help prepare for the upcoming fiscal year and after months of budget meetings, the Board of Aldermen are prepared to vote on next year’s budget.

At their Sept. 1 meeting, the Board held a public hearing regarding the budget for the 2021 fiscal year. There were no objections or any one from the audience who asked to speak.

If the budget is approved, there will be a two percent decrease in overall expenses for the upcoming year. During last week’s meeting, city clerk Ashley Atkinson gave some good news regarding potential tax hikes.

“Our millage rate will remain the same as will the Oxford School District’s millage rate,” Atkinson told the Board. “There will be no (tax) increase.”

Oxford’s millage rate will stay at 31.22 for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins on Oct. 1 and runs though Sept. 30, 2021.

The City’s budgeted revenue is $30,908,412, plus $5,190,029 cash in hand, giving them a projected revenue of $36,098,441 for FY2021. The revenue comes from ad valorem and sale taxes, fines, forfeits, governmental services, license and permits. That is down from the $36.8 million the City made during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Taxes are anticipated to bring in the most revenue with $11,296,542 while ad valorem taxes are projected to bring in $9,488,070. Sales taxes are projected to be $8,9000,000.

The departments that requested the largest budgets were the Oxford Fire Department and the Oxford Police Department. The OFD requested a budget of $8,551,224 while OPD requested a $7,883,224 budget. The third largest budget request came from the general government department with $3,548,628.

“Everyone was really cautious of what we needed to do,” Atkinson told the Board. “Most departments came in flat or lower than the previous year. There were not a lot of wants but a whole bunch of needs.”

The Board will vote on next year’s budget during their Sept. 15 meeting.

Crime

Oxford man formally charged with murder in College Hill shooting, bond revoked

Lafayette County

Lafayette County sees decline in new COVID-19 cases

News

Child abuse reports dwindle in Lafayette County

News

“Labor of Love” rally held by veterans and business owners in support of relocating the statue

News

City of Oxford set to approve 2021 budget

Crime

Arrest made in fatal College Hill shooting

Crime

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

Crime

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

Crime

Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

News

City discusses possible outdoor dining spaces around Square

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports new record high in COVID-19 cases

News

Flag Commission chooses a design for Mississippi state flag

News

City of Oxford votes in vicious dog ordinance

Business

Dr. Preston Lee named Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020”

Lafayette County

Coroner says body storage not a crisis in Lafayette County

Lafayette County

Non-profits see a decline in giving amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

City of Oxford and local artists present Shelter Show 2020

Crime

Man arrested by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for the burglary of a vehicle

News

Oxford-Lafayette County has seen growth in economy

Education

Chancellor Glenn Boyce provides COVID-19 update

News

The unlikely father/son relationship of Tim Turner and Cordarius Anthony

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts provide COVID-19 update

Business

Oxford Gourmet and Gifts stays open throughout COVID-19