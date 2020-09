This week in prep sports (Sept. 7-12)

LAFAYETTE

Tuesday (Sept. 8):

Volleyball at South Panola, 6 p.m.

Wednesday (Sept. 9):

Volleyball vs. Olive Branch, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 10):

Swim at tri-meet (with Oxford, South Panola), at Turner Center

Volleyball at Lake Cormorant, 6 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 11):

Football at Oxford, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Sept. 12):

Cross-country at Hickory Flat meet (at Blue Mountain College XC Course)

OXFORD

Tuesday (Sept. 8):

Volleyball vs. Horn Lake, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 10):

Swim at tri-meet (with Lafayette, South Panola), at Turner Center

Volleyball at Southaven, 6 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 11):

Football vs. Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Saturday (Sept. 12):

Volleyball at Tupelo Fest Tournament

WATER VALLEY

Tuesday (Sept. 8):

Volleyball vs. Senatobia, 6 p.m.

Thursday (Sept. 10):

Volleyball at Belmont, 6:30 p.m.

Friday (Sept. 11):

Football at Bruce, 7 p.m.