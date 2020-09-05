expand
Ad Spot

September 5, 2020

Lafayette running back Trikyus Woodall (22) carries the ball upfield past Horn Lake's Jayden Sanders (26) in their game at Horn Lake High School on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Friday's game was both team's 2020 season opener after the football season was delayed by two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Lafayette dominates Horn Lake in season opener

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Saturday, September 5, 2020

HORN LAKE — It may have felt like a lifetime getting here but the 2020 high school football season is officially underway and the Lafayette Commodores put their best foot forward on Friday.

It was a different look on the sidelines with all of the COVID-19 protocol being implemented, but it looked the same to the Commodores on the field.

The Commodores dominated the Horn Lake Eagles with a stout defense and the running game in their 21-6 win at Horn Lake High School.

“That was so much fun,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “Our kids, I thought, really played hard. We’ve been saying since the beginning of this COVID stuff, ‘Control what you can control, which is your effort and your attitude.’ Boy, did we do that tonight.”

After what looked like nothing more than a feeling out process the first couple drives of the game for Lafayette (1-0), they clicked things into another gear after recovering a Horn Lake (0-1) fumble late in the first quarter.

Quarterback Tyrus Carmichael-Williams cashed in the Horn Lake mistake five plays later with a 15-yard touchdown run to give Lafayette the early 7-0 lead.

Losing last week’s scrimmage against South Panola due to weather, Fair was uncertain what his team would look like and

There’s so much you don’t’ know,” Fair said. “We had no idea what they were going to line up. A first year head coach who is doing a tremendous job up here. But we didn’t know if he was going to change things. You just never know. The unknown was tough going in.”

Williams continued his dominance in the run game two possessions later with a 52-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive.

The junior finished with 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, averaging nearly 13 yards a carry. Williams was also 7-of 19 through the air for 74 yards.

“First game stuff in passing game and our timing was a little off,” Fair said. “First time maybe you see full speed with a defender trying to jam the line of scrimmage and some new things that we saw. (The passing game) is coming and I think you can see what we’re trying to do offensively that’s different and we’re trying to cater to what (Williams) can bring to the table.

Lafayette’s defense was the stingiest it has been in quite a while on Friday. Horn Lake crossed the 50-yard line a handful of times. The Commodores forced three turnover on downs by the Eagles with two coming inside their 20-yard line.

“I’m glad that somebody else is having a hard time trying to run a play against that bunch, because we have in practice since day one,” Fair said. “It was fun to watch those guys compete against somebody else. …Those guys are so confident in what we’re doing, defensively, and you can see it.”

Lafayette turns their attention to next week’s Crosstown Classic showdown at Oxford. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Crime

Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting

Crime

Oxford man arrested on peeping tom charge

Crime

Abbeville man arrested on domestic violence charge

Crime

Oxford man arrested for commercial burglary

News

City discusses possible outdoor dining spaces around Square

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports new record high in COVID-19 cases

News

Flag Commission chooses a design for Mississippi state flag

News

City of Oxford votes in vicious dog ordinance

Business

Dr. Preston Lee named Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020”

Lafayette County

Coroner says body storage not a crisis in Lafayette County

Lafayette County

Non-profits see a decline in giving amid COVID-19 pandemic

News

City of Oxford and local artists present Shelter Show 2020

Crime

Man arrested by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for the burglary of a vehicle

News

Oxford-Lafayette County has seen growth in economy

Education

Chancellor Glenn Boyce provides COVID-19 update

News

The unlikely father/son relationship of Tim Turner and Cordarius Anthony

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts provide COVID-19 update

Business

Oxford Gourmet and Gifts stays open throughout COVID-19

Lafayette County

COVID-19 raises concerns for physical and mental health

News

Trump Headquarters to open in New Albany

Lafayette County

County Board of Supervisors have yet to respond to the City Alderman’s request to clarify ownership of Confederate statue

Events

Oxford Film Fest receives grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

News

UM Internship Experience Program teaches students how to work remotely

News

Mississippi holds Second Amendment tax holiday this weekend