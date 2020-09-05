expand
September 6, 2020

Arrest made in fatal College Hill shooting

By Jake Thompson

Published 7:57 pm Saturday, September 5, 2020

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting that took place on Friday.

Sherard Ward, 34 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Marisha Golden Ward, 33 of Oxford, according to the sheriff’s department. Ward is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center and a bond has not been sent.

On Friday, the sheriff’s department responded to a call at 5 County Road 1080,  in the College Hill area, to a shots fired call. While in route, the Lafayette County 911 communications was speaking with a witness who had partially seen the incident and provided vital information to 911.

The dispatchers were able to provide a “good clothing description,” according to the sheriff’s department, and the direction of travel  following the incident, which led deputies to a person of interest.

Sherard Ward had already been arrested earlier this week on Sept. 2 for a peeping tom charge and was released on a $5,000 bail on Sept. 3.

