September 3, 2020

Dr. Preston Lee named Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020”

By Ana Martinez

Published 10:08 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

Dr. Preston Hugh Lee III, DDS, of Lee Family Dentistry has been named one of Mississippi Business Journal’s “Top Entrepreneurs 2020.”

Lee is one of nineteen award recipients profiled in a special issue of the Mississippi Business Journal. Lee was also previously honored as one of Mississippi’s “Top 50 Under 40.”

“I was humbled to have been nominated and then delighted to receive this prestigious acknowledgment,” Lee said. “There are so many bright and innovative entrepreneurs in Mississippi and the Oxford-Lafayette community. I’m so honored to be named amongst them.”

The award highlights Mississippi’s up-and-coming business leaders. The select entrepreneurs are the ones who are making their mark as business owners, leaders, speakers, authors, technology innovators and more. These individuals are changing the world for the better and are making significant contributions to Mississippi’s overall economic progress.

In addition to his dental practice, Lee is also an active member of the Oxford community. He serves on the board of Oxford Medical Ministries and has also served on the board of the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. He was a past advisory board member for the Eta Chapter of Sigma Chi.

Lee Family Dentistry  takes great satisfaction in helping their patients achieve and maintain optimal oral health through comprehensive and preventive dental care. They assure that their patients will experience modern, innovative dentistry in a practice designed around their specific needs and goals. They also give back to the community through two annual scholarships for seniors attending the University of Mississippi

