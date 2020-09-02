expand
Ad Spot

September 2, 2020

Oxford and Lafayette kick off the 2020 season on the road

By Jake Thompson

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, September 2, 2020

The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s football season official begins this week after an offseason filled with postponements and delays due to COVID-19.

Losing the first two weeks of the season means Lafayette starts their 2020 campaign on the road at Horn Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. The Commodores lost two of their four home games in 2020 after the MHSAA pushed the start of the season back to Sept. 4.

This will be the debut of the Tyrus Williams show as he officially takes over the starting quarterback position, replacing Randy Anderson. The pair shared time under center last year before injuries put a stop to that plan during the 2019 season.

Oxford begins defense of their Class 6A state championship on the road at Grenada on Friday at 7 p.m. The Chargers have shifted from the hunter to the hunted after last year’s dramatic comeback win over Oak Grove to win their first state title in the program’s 50-year history.

Questions loom for the Chargers including who will get the start under center between Michael Harvey and Trip Maxwell? Who will be the player to step and help fill the void created by J.J. Pegues who is now in Auburn playing on Saturdays.

Water Valley gets one more week off after having to cancel their game at Baldwyn due to the entire team having to quarantine due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing. The Blue Devils will begin their season at Bruce on Sept. 11.

Crime

Man arrested by Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department for the burglary of a vehicle

Education

Chancellor Glenn Boyce provides COVID-19 update

News

The unlikely father/son relationship of Tim Turner and Cordarius Anthony

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County School Districts provide COVID-19 update

Business

Oxford Gourmet and Gifts stays open throughout COVID-19

Lafayette County

COVID-19 raises concerns for physical and mental health

News

Trump Headquarters to open in New Albany

Lafayette County

County Board of Supervisors have yet to respond to the City Alderman’s request to clarify ownership of Confederate statue

Events

Oxford Film Fest receives grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

News

UM Internship Experience Program teaches students how to work remotely

News

Mississippi holds Second Amendment tax holiday this weekend

Business

Christ Presbyterian opens new location

Business

The Pinnacle offers assisted living and memory care for residents

Business

Regions Bank opens at new location on Jackson Avenue

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports back-to-back record highs in new COVID-19 cases

Obituaries

Obituary of Carolyn Lulu Hipp Hester

Crime

Saripkin used aliases for other sex crime charges

Business

New Businesses open at Oxford Commons, with more to come next month

Obituaries

Obituary for Stella Kay Chapman Locke

Obituaries

Obituary for Neal A. Heimer

Crime

Warrant issued for person associated with the delivery of a controlled substance

Crime

Three arrested this week in conjunction with burglaries

News

UM professors awarded National Science Foundation award

Obituaries

Obituary for John Lowell Kidd