September 1, 2020

Obituary for Geneva A. Harris

By Ana Martinez

Published 4:00 pm Monday, August 31, 2020

Geneva A. Harris, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in Water Valley, Miss. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Indiana. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Harris was born in Huntington, Ind. in 1926 to the late Elmer and Florence Rickert. She graduated from Bippus High School. After receiving her diploma, she went to work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base during WWII.

Mrs. Geneva married her husband, Keith, on April 6, 1946. The two of them lived on their family farm up until their retirement. During her lifetime, Mrs. Harris worked at the local elementary school in Huntington Elementary School in addition to being a busy farm wife and homemaker. Geneva was very profound in her religious beliefs, grounded in her faith as a Christian, a trait that she passed down to her children. Her family describes her as being very kind, generous, gentle, and faithful woman. She was her church’s pianist for many years, while also teaching Sunday school.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her two daughters, Marcia Hawkins. of Water Valley and Linda (Jesse) Wade, of Abbeville, Miss.; her son, David E. Harris, of Oxford; her five grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Keith E. Harris; her daughter, Sharon K. Harris; her son, Kenneth A. Harris; her brother, Robert M. Rickert; her sister, Treva E. Schaeffer; and her parents, Elmer and Florence Rickert.

In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mrs. Geneva A. Harris can be made to a charity of your choice.

Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

