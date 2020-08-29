expand
August 29, 2020

Mississippi Aquarium

Mississippi Aquarium in Gulfport to open this weekend

By Staff Report

Published 9:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020

Gulfport – Fifteen years after Katrina, the Mississippi Aquarium will open Aug. 29 in
downtown Gulfport as a project to revitalize the area.

“There are so many great recovery stories, and now Mississippi Aquarium will be another great
story. Our leaders and communities put the hard work into rebuilding the Coast following
Hurricane Katrina and it has paid off,” said Kurt Allen, President and CEO of Mississippi
Aquarium. “No words can adequately express our gratitude for the support we’ve received
from the residents of Coastal Mississippi and across the state.”

Aquatic animals  on display are those that are found in Mississippi’s rivers and coastline are featured including the American alligator, sharks, sting rays, turtles and otters. The dolphins will arrive sometime in the future.  

The health and safety of our guests, animals and staff are our top priority. Mississippi
Aquarium’s team is closely monitoring state and local guidelines regarding COVID-19. Currently,
timed arrival tickets are required before visiting, and tickets are on sale now.

Reservations are secured in 30-minute time slots, and guests will only be admitted before their scheduled time
when capacity allows. The length of your stay will not be limited. The Aquarium will be open 7
days a week from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Mississippi Aquarium’s construction and pre-opening costs are funded through a public and private partnership. 90% of the funding is coming from the City of Gulfport, the State of Mississippi, Restore Act Grants and Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. The other 10% will come from private donations through the Mississippi Aquarium Foundation. After the Aquarium opens, the facility will be self-sustaining.

 

