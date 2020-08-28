expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

Ole Miss football players march up University Avenue from the Oxford Square back to the University of Mississippi campus after boycotting Friday morning’s practice. The boycott was in the wake of the shooting of Wisconsin man Jacob Blake by a police officer earlier this month. (Jake Thompson/Oxford Eagle)

Ole Miss football players sit out Friday’s practice to protest racial injustice

By Jake Thompson

Published 12:07 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

The Ole Miss football team opted to not take to the practice field on Friday morning, but instead took to the street in another sign of solidarity. 

Under the threat of tornadoes and rain from the lingering Tropical Storm Laura, Ole Miss players marched from the University of Mississippi campus to the Oxford Square after boycotting practice. The reasoning for the march was against police brutality in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Wisconsin man who was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha police officer earlier this month. 

Ole Miss’ sit out came after several college football programs across the country did the same thing on Thursday afternoon. Mississippi State went to Unity Park in Starkville instead of practicing on Thursday. 

Earlier this week, Ryder Anderson was asked about the Jacob Blake shooting and if it had been discussed in the locker room. 

“We haven’t talked about it altogether as a team, yet,” Anderson said on Wednesday. “But, we’ve talked amongst ourselves a little bit. What happened was completely inexcusable and that’s why you see everything that’s going on right. That’s why everyone’s so frustrated. Because that stuff’s been happening and continuing to happen. That’s just something we’re going to have to continue to fight against.” 

Friday’s march was not the first time Ole Miss players have spoken out about the issues of social injustice. Earlier this summer, the athletics department held a Unity March on campus where players were able to speak, along with athletics director Keith Carter, football head coach Lane Kiffin and women’s basketball head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin. 

Kiffin joined his players during Friday’s march to the Square. 

Anderson has been one of the football players heavily involved in the marches. Alongside linebacker MoMo Sanogo, the pair helped organize the LOUnited March in July in response to police brutality and in protesting the Confederate Statue on campus. 

College football is not the first to boycott practices as the NBA saw teams sit out on Wednesday and  Thursday, not playing their scheduled playoff games. The MLB had teams do the same as did the NHL. NFL teams opted to not practice this week. 

Events

Oxford Film Fest receives grant from Mississippi Arts Commission

News

UM Internship Experience Program teaches students how to work remotely

News

Mississippi holds Second Amendment tax holiday this weekend

Business

Christ Presbyterian opens new location

Business

The Pinnacle offers assisted living and memory care for residents

Business

Regions Bank opens at new location on Jackson Avenue

Lafayette County

Lafayette County reports back-to-back record highs in new COVID-19 cases

Obituaries

Obituary of Carolyn Lulu Hipp Hester

Crime

Saripkin used aliases for other sex crime charges

Business

New Businesses open at Oxford Commons, with more to come next month

Obituaries

Obituary for Stella Kay Chapman Locke

Obituaries

Obituary for Neal A. Heimer

Crime

Warrant issued for person associated with the delivery of a controlled substance

Crime

Three arrested this week in conjunction with burglaries

News

UM professors awarded National Science Foundation award

Obituaries

Obituary for John Lowell Kidd

Obituaries

Obituary for Joanne Zuidema

Business

Malco to reopen Theater at Oxford Commons next month

Education

Lafayette County’s entire fourth grade quarantined for two weeks

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen ask Supervisors for clarity regarding Confederate statue ownership

News

Sardis businessman jailed without bond on molestation charge

Business

SKIN medical spa opens in downtown Oxford

Crime

Suspect apprehended for firing a stolen firearm from a vehicle

Crime

Oxford man charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes