August 27, 2020

The Pinnacle offers assisted living and memory care for residents

By Ana Martinez

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

Hermitage Gardens of Oxford changed ownership and will now be known as The Pinnacle of Oxford.

“We were with Five Star Quality Care and then were sold to The Pinnacle Management Group,” said Nicole Smith, the Executive Director of The Pinnacle of Oxford. “We are an assisted living community and we also offer memory care.”

The Pinnacle Management Group is based in Little Rock, Arkansas and is dedicated to caring for residents who need various levels of assisted living care and memory care.

“We have apartments that come with basic care,” Smith said. “They also come with three meals a day and housekeeping. We have LPNs that are on staff 24 hours a day for any medical needs, medication management, and we have residents’ assistants that are here for our residents for activities and daily living for as little or as much as they need them.”

At The Pinnacle, residents who need extra assistance can enjoy independence and a sense of self-accomplishment. 

They also facility offers a studio and one-bedroom apartment homes, as well as a range of engaging services and amenities. They offer three lifestyles of support depending on what a resident needs.

“We have a secure memory care unit for residents with dementia or Alzheimer’s diagnosis,” Smith said. “ If they have memory issues like they may not remember to eat, bathe, use the bathroom, or residents that wander. Like I said it’s secure, so it’s a coded door. They have an interior outdoor courtyard that they can access at any time.”

The Memory Care program focuses on the individual and helping them learn through meaningful, hands-on activities. The Pinnacle also offers Assisted Living which offers a personal service plan for seniors that may need extra assistance with their daily routine and Short-term Stays for when a loved one is recovering from an illness or injury.

