August 27, 2020

Regions Bank opened on Jackson Avenue.

Regions Bank opens at new location on Jackson Avenue

By Ana Martinez

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, August 27, 2020

Regions Bank has announced the opening of its new Oxford location on Jackson Avenue.

The new location is one of the most modern Regions facilities in Mississippi, because it combines personal service from local bankers with greater convenience and updated technology.

Branch banking services from the company’s Courthouse Square and Westside Center locations have been moved to the new facility. The Courthouse Square location will remain open as offices for Regions Mortgage and Commercial Banking personnel who serve local homeowners and businesses. The Regions’ ATM on the Oxford Square will also remain where it is.

“Regions Bank is committed to Oxford, and the opening of this location represents a new chapter in our bank’s history of service to Lafayette County,” said Chris Steiner, Oxford marketing executive for Regions. “We have given this building new life with two key priorities in mind: delivering more personal attention to our customers while offering modern technology that makes banking easier.”

The new Regions location was based on several factors that include customer traffic and convenient access. People are greeted by a Regions banker upon arrival so there is no waiting in a traditional teller line. All of the branch personnel are ready to provide financial services that go beyond the routine transactions.

The branch is the latest to offer Regions Video Banking ATMs, which allows customers to choose between standard ATM service or to connect with a Regions Video Banker via live, two-way video for personal service during expanded hours.

The branch also features two Regions DepositSmart ATMs, where customers can withdraw cash and make deposits of cash or checks at any time.

The branches lobby hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment through the Make an Appointment option on regions.com given limited capacity as a safety precaution amid COVID-19.

