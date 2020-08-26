expand
August 26, 2020

New Businesses open at Oxford Commons, with more to come next month

By Ana Martinez

Published 3:09 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Endurance Physical Therapy and Oxford Commons Home Sales and Design Center are now open at the Terrace in the Oxford Commons. Endurance Physical Therapy opened on August 3. Oxford Commons Home Sales and Design Center opened around the end of July. The two businesses are part of the Terrace at Oxford Commons which is a 16,000 square foot neighborhood retail center that serves the overall Oxford Commons development.

Core Cycle and Outdoors, Fox’s Pizza Den, Heartbreak Coffee, The Citizen’s Bank and 20-20 Lux Spa plan to open in September according to Frank Dyer III of Gill Properties who handles leasing.

Endurance Physical Therapy is an outpatient therapy facility that serves the general population of patients in and around the Oxford area.

“Physical therapy can help with a lot of different things,” said Chris Glaze, co-owner of Endurance. “A lot of people think it’s for post-surgery but physical therapy can help with general aches and pains, fitness, headaches and mobility.”

The Oxford Commons Home Sales and Design Center is the main office of the Oxford Commons.

“We opened about three weeks ago at end of July,” Karen King said, one of the staff members at Oxford Commons. “We are the main office where prospective homeowners can go to choose plans from flooring and countertops.”

The Terrace is just one of the retail centers in The Commons,  which will include restaurants, a music/outdoor entertainment venue, retail and office space as well as a residential component.

