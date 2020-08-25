Three arrested this week in conjunction with burglaries

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation regarding several thefts in the Harmontown Community, on Monday, Aug. 17.

Several arrests were made in combination with the thefts, during the course of the investigation.

Investigators have arrested Joshua Wilson, 24, and Zachary King, 24, for Commercial Burglary. Wilson and King have a bond set for $10,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

Also arrested was William Hugely, 50, for Possession of Stolen Property and was given a $2,500 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone in the Harmontown community that has any information in regards to the thefts, or any other crimes in the area, to please call the Sheriff’s Office at (662) 234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477 (TIPS).