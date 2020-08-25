expand
August 26, 2020

Obituary for John Lowell Kidd

By Ana Martinez

Published 2:07 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

John Lowell Kidd, 88, died Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Mississippi State Veteran’s Affairs Home in Oxford. Visitation for Mr. Kidd will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Waller Funeral Home with the funeral service following in the Chapel at 11 a.m.  Rev. Fish Robinson will officiate. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens in Pontotoc, Miss. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

Born in Pontotoc, to the late Idella Moody and John Kidd, Mr. Kidd was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a Staff Sargent. He retired from the University of Mississippi where he worked in the Accounting Department, and he was a retired Bookkeeper for University Sporting Goods. Mr. Kidd attended North Oxford Baptist Church and was a member of the O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially enjoyed Ole Miss Football.

Mr. Kidd is survived by his brother, Gerald Kidd, and his wife, Mildred of Pontotoc and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters; Lessie Dowdy and Judy Walsh; a nephew; and his special lady friend of 43 years, Naomi Fleming.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Kidd’s memory may be made to North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655, or O.D. Smith Masonic Lounge, 618 McLarty Rd, Oxford, MS 38655.

 

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.

