Obituary for Joanne Zuidema

Joanne Zuidema, 94, died Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Pinnacle of Oxford (formerly Hermitage Gardens) in Oxford. A graveside service will be held in Kalamazoo, Mich. Burial will be in Mount Ever-Rest Memorial Park South, with Kenneth Terry officiating. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Joanne was born in Plainwell, Mich., on March 24, 1926, and lived in Kalamazoo until 1990, when she moved to Oxford. She was a member of Oxford-University United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Zuidema. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Roberts, and her husband, Michael Roberts, of Oxford, and Jody Bedell, of Kalamazoo. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Ashley Nelson, and her husband, Carl Nelson, of Thompson Station, Tenn., Alease Terry, and her husband, Kenneth Terry, of Otsego, Mich., and Jesse Bedell, of Kalamazoo; and seven great-grandchildren, Christian Nelson, Michael Nelson, Grace Terry, Samuel Terry, Ruth Terry, Liberty Terry, and Eliya Terry.

Memorial contributions in Joanne’s memory may be made to Oxford-University United Methodist Church, 424 South 10th Street, Oxford, Mississippi 38655, or The Pinnacle of Oxford, 1488 Belk Blvd., Oxford, Mississippi 38655.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.