expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2020

Lafayette County’s entire fourth grade quarantined for two weeks

By Jake Thompson

Published 6:56 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020

Lafayette County School District’s entire fourth grade class will be quarantined for the next two weeks due to more positive COVID-19 cases.

The school district reported three new cases on Sunday, which were all located in the Lafayette Upper Elementary School faculty. With Sunday’s updated cases number it brought LUES’ updated total to six cases among faculty and staff and one case among the students.

The 14-day quarantine begins on Aug. 24 and will run through Sept. 7. The school district also announced last week they were extending their hybrid return of split groups, a Red Team and a Gold Team, through Sept. 4 after it was set to end on Aug. 24.

“We believe taking this step will better protect our students and help our efforts to contain while providing a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” the school district said in a statement on Sunday.

As of Aug. 3, the Lafayette Middle School building had one positive case among its faculty and staff. Two more cases of Covid-19 was reported among staff in other departments of the school district.

All other grades will report to their respective school buildings on Aug. 24 as scheduled.

Education

Lafayette County’s entire fourth grade quarantined for two weeks

Lafayette County

Board of Aldermen ask Supervisors for clarity regarding Confederate statue ownership

News

Sardis businessman jailed without bond on molestation charge

Business

SKIN medical spa opens in downtown Oxford

Crime

Suspect apprehended for firing a stolen firearm from a vehicle

Crime

Oxford man charged with three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes

Crime

Oxford Police make multiple arrests following attempted auto burglaries

Lafayette County

Public Hearing with Punkin Water Association to see results by end of year

News

Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center allowed to reopen with restrictions

Crime

Convicted felon arrested during traffic stop

News

FNB Oxford hires new Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer

News

Oxford’s Rhea Tannehill appointed to the Bar Complaint Tribunal

Lafayette County

Lafayette County awarded Solid Waste Assistance Grant

News

Board of Aldermen open up most Oxford playgrounds

Business

Red Window moves to a new location in Innovation Hub

News

Ole Miss students return to campus for fall semester

Education

Temporary screening installed around new Confederate statue location

Lafayette County

Truth Church’s county building permit delayed due to land ownership dispute

Business

City of Oxford sees a drop in June sales tax numbers

Lafayette County

Garden of Memories Oxford to add a mausoleum

News

UM student led mental health services program reopening

Education

Vice chancellor Larry Sparks retiring from University of Mississippi

News

Payne donation to strengthen Ole Miss athletics

Education

UM history professor begins fellowship at Harvard