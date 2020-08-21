expand
August 22, 2020

Suspect apprehended for firing a stolen firearm from a vehicle

By Ana Martinez

Published 11:06 am Friday, August 21, 2020

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Deputies were advised of a shooting incident on Wednesday, August 19.

The shooting incident involved a suspect, Tyler Akeem Payne, 20, had fired from a moving vehicle towards another vehicle in the area of Highway 7 North.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 7 North and apprehended Payne.

Investigators were called to the scene and located a stolen firearm inside of the vehicle.

Payne was arrested and charged with Drive by Shooting and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and his bond was set at $75,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

 

