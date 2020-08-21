SKIN medical spa opens in downtown Oxford

SKIN medical spa and retail store has been added to the Oxford Square.

Located on 319 N Lamar Blvd., SKIN is a medical spa service and retail store that has just opened on the Square. Retail items include medical-grade skincare products to treat skin from head to toe.

“We have 1,000 square feet of retail medical-grade skincare products,” said Lisa Dyer, the manager of SKIN. “Anything from rashes on your body to acne to aging. Every age. Every skin problem.”

The owner Dr. Scott Runnels fell in love with the town of Oxford and decided to open a SKIN med spa and retail in Oxford.

“We love Oxford,” Dyer said. “I thought I was retired but I told him I would come up here if he wanted to open one over here.”

Dr. Runnels is a plastic surgeon in Jackson, Mississippi. He will be coming to the Oxford on Fridays to do botox injections and fillers.

Two years ago, Dr. Runnels and Lisa came to Oxford to start looking for places to set up a business. They know they wanted to be on the Square and have looked at four other buildings before deciding on the current building they’re in now.

“God was a few steps ahead of us,” Dyer said. “This opened up and it’s bigger than what we wanted but I love the fact that there’s a door that leads out to the garage.”