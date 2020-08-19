expand
August 19, 2020

Red Window Communications is an integrated marking communications agency in Oxford. The company has just leased a suite within the Innovation Hub at the southern edge of the University of Mississippi.

Red Window moves to a new location in Innovation Hub

By Ana Martinez

Published 9:37 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Red Window, an integrated marketing communications agency in Oxford, has leased a 1,330-square-foot suite within the Innovation Hub on the southern edge of the University of Mississippi.

Innovation Hub is designed for innovative companies and startup that interact with campus departments through research or collaboration. The facility is located at Insight Park and is a 62,000-square-foot high-technology center that includes office suites and wet and dry lab facilities.

“We are excited about being part of a community of other startups within the facility,” said Lucy Schultze, the founder of Red Window. “We are well-positioned to be able to support growing businesses and to be a positive part of the economic-developed ecosystem here in Mississippi.”

According to Schultze, what makes Innovation Hub the ideal place to move Red Window is that it is a beautiful place to work and its convenient. 

“This facility is all about the intersection between innovation and its practical applications in the marketplace,” Schultze said. “That intersection is also very much part of the culture of our agency. Whether it’s developing a marketing campaign or managing social media for a client, we are constantly evolving what we do and how we do it. The core goal is the same: to craft a client’s message and deliver it to the right audience in such a way that it yields a desired result.”

Red Window was founded in 2017 by Schultze. The company represents small and medium-sized businesses, startups, nonprofits and government entities. It builds communication programs for clients that include branding, messaging, websites, search optimization, social media, articles, videos and podcasts.

“Every day is different,” Schultze said. “But we like variety, so it suits us. The most consistent part is our 8:30 standup meeting led each morning by our managing director. Everyone shares any updates with the team, and we each talk through our top priorities for that day. Then we dive into our workday. Some people might be doing interviews or designing websites, while others are our shooting video and recording podcasts. Communicating regularly with our clients is also a big part of our days, especially during this time when things can change so quickly.”

Red Window interacts with the university in the form of internship programs, faculty residencies and collaborations, and opportunities to support campus initiatives and departments through strategic communications.

“Right now, our main point of interaction is our internship program and helping to launch the careers of young communications professionals,” Schultze said. “We have had interns who graduate and join our team full-time, and others for whom their internship with us helped them get jobs elsewhere. Our staff includes former faculty members, so we are tuned in to that transition from the classroom to the workplace. We want to see our interns gain really valuable experience during their time with us.”

