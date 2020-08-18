Garden of Memories Oxford to add a mausoleum

Garden of Memories Oxford announced plans to build a community mausoleum, which will be the first in Lafayette County.

The project was announced last week by Garden of Memories and construction on the mausoleum is scheduled to begin this fall.

“At Garden of Memories Oxford, we always want to serve our families in the best way possible,” said Matthew Malone, director of cemetery services. “A mausoleum offers those not interested in cremation or traditional burial the option to be entombed above ground.”

The community mausoleum will consist of 145 crypts as well as columbarium niches for anyone interested in being cremated.

Crypt opening and closing fees are going to be waived by the staff for anyone who reserves a crypt prior to construction beginning.

Garden of Memories also announced a Cremations Preservation Ceremony for Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. The ceremony is for family members to have the opportunity to secure a final resting place for their cremated loved ones.

The ceremony is free and open to anyone. The service will begin with remarks from Malone. Keynote speaker Fish Robinson, pastor at Community Church of Oxford, will give each family a chance to properly memorialize their loved one. The cremains will be buried shortly after the ceremony concludes.

“We want to give families the peace of mind that their loved one will always be secure,” Malone said. “As families move from home to home and generations pass, the ashes of a loved one can be forgotten. This event gives the Oxford community a chance to find their cremated loved one a more permanent final resting place.”

Garden of Memories Oxford is located off of Highway 7 north next to The Orchard church. For more information about the mausoleum and the ceremony, visit gardenofmemoriesoxford.org.