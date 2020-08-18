expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

City of Oxford sees a drop in June sales tax numbers

By Jake Thompson

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

The City of Oxford is slowly returning to normal after being shutdown most of the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the June sales tax numbers reflect that.

In June, Oxford took in $750,757.60 in sales tax, which was down roughly $14,000 compared to June of 2019 where Oxford took in $764,605.51. In comparison, Junes sales tax numbers were down roughly $26,000 from May’s collection of $776,964.25.

One contributor to June’s decline in sales tax compared to last year’s is the loss of a NCAA Baseball Regional. Most seasons, Ole Miss is hosting at least a Regional the first weekend of June, bringing three teams and their fans to Oxford for three days. Most seasons the Rebels would be in contention to host a Super Regional the following weekend if things went their way during Regional play.

Oxford’s stadium tax, or food and beverage tax, was down nearly $40,000 in June compared to 2019. The city brought in $205,550 this year. In 2019, when Oxford was a Regional host, the city brought in $242,167 in stadium tax.

The city’s tourism tax, which includes hotels, was down from June of 2019 as well by over $22,000. Oxford made $21,251 in June compared to $43,548 made in June of last year.

July and August numbers could see a small bump with students returning to campus for the fall semester and parents using hotels during the move-in week. The fall is still an unknown as the Southeastern Conference, or Ole Miss itself, has not announced their plans for fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for the Rebels five home football games, starting Sept. 26.

The Mississippi Department of Revenue reports sales tax numbers for each city on a two-month delay.

Education

Temporary screening installed around new Confederate statue location

Lafayette County

Truth Church’s county building permit delayed due to land ownership dispute

Business

City of Oxford sees a drop in June sales tax numbers

Lafayette County

Garden of Memories Oxford to add a mausoleum

News

UM student led mental health services program reopening

Education

Vice chancellor Larry Sparks retiring from University of Mississippi

News

Payne donation to strengthen Ole Miss athletics

Education

UM history professor begins fellowship at Harvard

Education

Lafayette County School District reports positive cases of COVID-19

Lafayette Sports

Governor Reeves caps attendance for high school sporting events

Lafayette County

Lafayette County COVID-19 case total surpasses 1,000

News

The University of Mississippi ranked as best in state for job placement

News

The University of Mississippi prepares for students

News

Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford reports 13 deaths due to COVID-19

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi staff stretched thin due to fighting COVID-19

Education

University of Mississippi working on identifying on- and off-campus quarantine housing

Education

Oxford School District updates COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Oxford Police arrest two Florida men for counterfeit credit cards

News

Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

Events

Oxford Authors Will Be Featured in Martha’s Vineyard Author Series on The Black Lives Matter Movement

Lafayette County

Services announced for Lafayette teacher and coach Nacoma James

News

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

News

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

Obituaries

Obit for George John Kakales