expand
Ad Spot

August 18, 2020

UM counselor education interns stand ready to offer telehealth sessions through the Clinic for Outreach and Personal Excellence. The team includes (front row, from left) Elizabeth Broadus, Abby Morales, Samantha Strickland and Carissa Chandler; (middle, from left) Brooke Riley, Amelia Martin, Aisha Newsome (former intern) and Shelli Poole (former intern); and (top, from left) Elle Persekian, Abigail Reynolds (former intern), Abigail McMullan and Mary Hastings Moss. Submitted photo

UM student led mental health services program reopening

By Ana Martinez

Published 5:48 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

The University of Mississippi’s counselor education program has decided to reopen its Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (CORE) to the public on Aug. 24.

The clinic was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will reopen via telehealth and will be open to the public. This includes Ole Miss students, faculty, staff and community members.

The clinic is located in the South Oxford Center of 2301 South Lamar Blvd. Telehealth appointments are available Monday through Thursday afternoons.

All counseling at COPE will be done by masters and doctoral students. Services are provided by master’s, specialist and doctoral students who are completing their practicum or internship experiences as well as by faculty members. Doctoral students use this facility to provide clinical supervision to master’s students.

COPE was started in 2016 to provide an in-house training environment for the counselor education graduate program. It allows students to apply what they have learned in the classroom while working with actual clients under close supervision.

The clinic provides services to children, college students and adults. They offer individual, group and family counseling. They are also known for their play therapy services, but that has been paused for the fall semester due to COVID-19.

The pandemic has caused people from all walks of life to experience a common trauma. COPE provides a space for people to work through those feelings.

Education

Temporary screening installed around new Confederate statue location

Lafayette County

Truth Church’s county building permit delayed due to land ownership dispute

Business

City of Oxford sees a drop in June sales tax numbers

Lafayette County

Garden of Memories Oxford to add a mausoleum

News

UM student led mental health services program reopening

Education

Vice chancellor Larry Sparks retiring from University of Mississippi

News

Payne donation to strengthen Ole Miss athletics

Education

UM history professor begins fellowship at Harvard

Education

Lafayette County School District reports positive cases of COVID-19

Lafayette Sports

Governor Reeves caps attendance for high school sporting events

Lafayette County

Lafayette County COVID-19 case total surpasses 1,000

News

The University of Mississippi ranked as best in state for job placement

News

The University of Mississippi prepares for students

News

Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford reports 13 deaths due to COVID-19

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi staff stretched thin due to fighting COVID-19

Education

University of Mississippi working on identifying on- and off-campus quarantine housing

Education

Oxford School District updates COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Oxford Police arrest two Florida men for counterfeit credit cards

News

Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

Events

Oxford Authors Will Be Featured in Martha’s Vineyard Author Series on The Black Lives Matter Movement

Lafayette County

Services announced for Lafayette teacher and coach Nacoma James

News

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

News

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

Obituaries

Obit for George John Kakales