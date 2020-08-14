expand
August 14, 2020

The University of Mississippi ranked as best in state for job placement

By Ana Martinez

Published 11:39 am Friday, August 14, 2020

The University of Mississippi has been named Mississippi’s best college at finding and maintaining jobs for students.

This is the fourth year in a row that the University of Mississippi has held this ranking, which takes into account 10 years worth of data on job placement rates.

“This is a tribute to our students’ dedication to their academics and their development of essential skills that equip them with the ability to thrive and succeed in the workplace,” said Toni Avant, the director of UM’s Career Center.

The data was compiled by Zippia, a career expert website, using the Department of Education’s “College Scorecard,” which is designed to help the public see how different schools are helping their students.

Using the Department of Education College Scorecard data, Zippia compared colleges in every state with the highest job placement numbers 10 years after graduation. They then sorted every college with the highest employment levels to the lowest.

Zippia opted to focus on colleges were the best to graduate with a bachelor’s degree. 

The data shows that after 10 years, 91 percent of graduates from Ole Miss are still employed. This is not only the best percentage of all Mississippi schools, but it also tops a number of institutions across the county.

The University of Mississippi is one of only two Power 5 institutions on the list for 2020 with the other being Auburn University. UM was on the list last year with two other Power 5 schools including Auburn and Georgia Tech.

