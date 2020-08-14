expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Lafayette County School District reports positive cases of COVID-19

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:07 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

The Lafayette County School District reported they had five positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Contract tracing has been completed, according to LCSD and anyone who was found to be in close contact — within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more — has been notified.

“Our effort is to contain and continue to provide a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” read a release from LCSD. “The LCSD is following MSDH standards and guideline as they pertain to these specific cases.”

The positive cases were at Lafayette Upper Elementary School, Lafayette Middle School and other departments. Two staff or faculty members tested positive at LUES while one staff or faculty member tested positive at LMS and another staff member tested positive in another department within LCSD.

According to LCSD’s release, there were not any students that tested positive.

Education

Lafayette County School District reports positive cases of COVID-19

Lafayette Sports

Governor Reeves caps attendance for high school sporting events

Lafayette County

Lafayette County COVID-19 case total surpasses 1,000

News

The University of Mississippi ranked as best in state for job placement

News

The University of Mississippi prepares for students

News

Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford reports 13 deaths due to COVID-19

News

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi staff stretched thin due to fighting COVID-19

Education

University of Mississippi working on identifying on- and off-campus quarantine housing

Education

Oxford School District updates COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Oxford Police arrest two Florida men for counterfeit credit cards

News

Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

Events

Oxford Authors Will Be Featured in Martha’s Vineyard Author Series on The Black Lives Matter Movement

Lafayette County

Services announced for Lafayette teacher and coach Nacoma James

News

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

News

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

Obituaries

Obit for George John Kakales

Obituaries

Obit Byron Carl “Billy” Ellzey

News

City of Oxford proposes amendment to vicious dog ordinance

Business

El Charro makes a comeback to Oxford

Education

Local doctor eases parents concerns for back to school

News

US Marshal’s recognize staff at Baptist Memorial-North Mississippi

Lafayette County

Census deadline shortened by one month

Lafayette County

Tannehill: Next state flag “will be the flag of our lifetime”

Education

Ole Miss student completes summer internship online