Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford reports 13 deaths due to COVID-19

The Mississippi State Veterans Home in Oxford has reported 13 new deaths since the home experienced COVID-19 outbreak among their residents and staff in late July.

“The number 13 is the number of patients that have tested positive for COVID-19 towards the end of July,” said Ray Coleman, the director of communications for the Mississippi State Veterans Affairs.

As of Monday, the veterans home has had 41 residents and 22 staff members test positive for COVID-19.

This is the first outbreak at the home since COVID-19 was first reported in Lafayette County in March.

There are a total of 150 veterans at the Oxford home.

Ray Coleman stated that all of the residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19.

The Veteran’s Home has requested and received medical staffing assistance from the Federal VA Hospital in Memphis.

On July 29, the Oxford home reported a total of 30 positive cases of COVID-19 among residents and four deaths. One resident was in hospice care at the time of their death. Twelve of the staff members that work in the home also tested positive.