expand
Ad Spot

August 13, 2020

Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

By Ana Martinez

Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, August 11, 2020

The Pantry received a $10,000 donation from Oxford-based company Core Logic on Tuesday.

The Pantry is a non-profit organization that has been providing food on an emergency basis for eligible residents in Oxford and Lafayette County since 1982.

“FNC and these folks have been supporting the Pantry for a long time,” said John Kohne, the coordinating director of the Pantry. “We’re not just talking about a one-time thing. We’re talking about throughout the calendar year of 2019 they would have four staff members come every first day of the month and work in the Pantry. So there’s been a lot of association between FNC and the Pantry.”

“We’ve had a great working relationship with CoreLogic FNC. Now we have an even more esteemed relationship with them. As a matter of fact the most esteemed we’ve been for a while.”

Its volunteers consist of members from churches, civil clubs or individuals.

“We’ve had a great working relationship with CoreLogic FNC,” Kohne said. “Now we have an even more esteemed relationship with them. As a matter of fact the most esteemed we’ve been for a while.”

The Pantry’s objective is to involve a broad base of support throughout the community and to publicize the work of the organization so that families in need will know how to apply for essential food supplies.

Education

University of Mississippi working on identifying on- and off-campus quarantine housing

Education

Oxford School District updates COVID-19 protocols

Crime

Oxford Police arrest two Florida men for counterfeit credit cards

News

Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

Events

Oxford Authors Will Be Featured in Martha’s Vineyard Author Series on The Black Lives Matter Movement

Lafayette County

Services announced for Lafayette teacher and coach Nacoma James

News

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

News

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

Obituaries

Obit for George John Kakales

Obituaries

Obit Byron Carl “Billy” Ellzey

News

City of Oxford proposes amendment to vicious dog ordinance

Business

El Charro makes a comeback to Oxford

Education

Local doctor eases parents concerns for back to school

News

US Marshal’s recognize staff at Baptist Memorial-North Mississippi

Lafayette County

Census deadline shortened by one month

Lafayette County

Tannehill: Next state flag “will be the flag of our lifetime”

Education

Ole Miss student completes summer internship online

BREAKING NEWS

Oxford School District delays start of 2020-21 school year

Elections

Board of Supervisors approve additional funding for Election Day

News

Board of Aldermen vote to require masks outdoors

News

Former Oxford Mayor Richard Howorth removed from Tennessee Valley Authority Board

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County school districts approve budgets for upcoming year

News

Senator Hyde-Smith advocated for emergency training programs

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested for weapon possession by felon