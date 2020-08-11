Core Logic makes $10,000 donation to The Pantry

The Pantry received a $10,000 donation from Oxford-based company Core Logic on Tuesday.

The Pantry is a non-profit organization that has been providing food on an emergency basis for eligible residents in Oxford and Lafayette County since 1982.

“FNC and these folks have been supporting the Pantry for a long time,” said John Kohne, the coordinating director of the Pantry. “We’re not just talking about a one-time thing. We’re talking about throughout the calendar year of 2019 they would have four staff members come every first day of the month and work in the Pantry. So there’s been a lot of association between FNC and the Pantry.”

Its volunteers consist of members from churches, civil clubs or individuals.

“We’ve had a great working relationship with CoreLogic FNC,” Kohne said. “Now we have an even more esteemed relationship with them. As a matter of fact the most esteemed we’ve been for a while.”

The Pantry’s objective is to involve a broad base of support throughout the community and to publicize the work of the organization so that families in need will know how to apply for essential food supplies.