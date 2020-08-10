expand
August 10, 2020

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

By Ana Martinez

Published 2:47 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

The Oxford Police Department welcomed back returning University of Mississippi students for the fall semester on Friday with a reminder of safety measures and warning to those violating social gathering order.

OPD wants to remind students returning to school about the safety measures put in place by the City of Oxford.

The City has implemented several safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic as part of their Serving Oxford Safely recovery plan.

  • Public and private social gatherings and recreational activities shall be limited to groups of no more than 10 people in a single indoor space or groups of no more than 20 people in an outdoor space where individuals are able to maintain social distancing.
  • Masks are required in any public building (except when seated at a table inside a restaurant) or when outside where social distancing is not possible in areas such as the Square.
  • Bars are limited to 50 percent capacity. Restaurants and bars must close at 10:00 p.m.
  • Community and apartment pools must close by 10:00 p.m. and social distancing of six feet must be followed.
  • If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 you are to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“We must all do our part to take care of our community,” the press release said.

OPD also wanted to remind students that they will be citing hosts of gatherings and parties that violate the social gathering order.

“We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable semester during these unique times,” the release said. “If we all work together we can come out of this stronger for Oxford and the University of Mississippi.”

