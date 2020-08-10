Obit for George John Kakales

George John Kakales, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Oxford. A private family memorial service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020. Father David Bibeau officiated the service.

George was born on April 16, 1938, in Kastania, Greece to the late John and Eleni Kakales. He and his wife, Dimitra, moved from Greece to Stuttgart, Germany before immigrating to the United States alongside their son, John, in 1969. They settled in St. Louis, Mo., where their daughter, Libbie, was born, before eventually settling down in Oxford.

George was a quiet man who worked as a shepherd in the mountains of Greece, a factory worker in Germany, but most notably as one the faces behind the family restaurant, Dino’s. He became a local icon by welcoming you to the family table to play a game of backgammon or chess, to enjoy a cigar, and to share some of his precious ouzo.

After he retired in 1996, George volunteered his time with the Kiwanis Club where you could find him in the pantry and driving veterans to the VA Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He was recognized as “Kiwanian of the Year” in 2001. He also enjoyed ringing the Salvation Army bell at Christmas, tending to the garden, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Kakales is survived by Dimitra “Toula” Kakales, of Oxford; two children, John George (Beth) Kakales, of Memphis Tenn., and Libbie (Kevin) Kakales Patterson, of Oxford; a brother, Vasili “Bill” (Stavroula) Kakales, of Bruce, Miss.; two sisters, Stamo Papas, of Tupelo, Miss., and Theodora (Sophoklis) Demos, of Stuttgart, Germany; and four grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth Kakales and John Matthew Kakales, of Memphis, and George Alexander Patterson and Michael Elias Patterson, of Oxford.

The family wishes to extend their love and gratitude to the men and women at The Blake in Oxford; the staff at Yalobusha General Hospital, in Water Valley, Miss.; Dr. Yates and his staff; and our wonderful family and friends for their prayers and support.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions may be made to the Pantry of Oxford and Lafayette County or by enjoying a meal at any locally owned restaurant.

