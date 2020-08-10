expand
Ad Spot

August 10, 2020

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

By Ana Martinez

Published 3:39 pm Monday, August 10, 2020

Construction on the north side of Highway 30, west of Highway 7, will not be letting up anytime soon.

The land, which is west of Park Drive and across Molly Barr from Oxford Elementary, is under construction for a commercial subdivision, called Colonnade Crossing Subdivision, by MFM Development, LLC. The property is to be split with a third of the property being zoned for Traditional Neighborhood Business and the remaining two-thirds being zoned for Suburban Corridor. 

The City of Oxford’s Director of Planning, Ben Requet, says that they are preparing the property for future development, but do not know what is going to be there at this time.

“MFM Development was approved for a Preliminary Plat subdivision by both the Planning Commission and the Mayor and Board of Alderman,” Requet said. “This subdivision approval allows the developer to proceed with infrastructure improvements such as grading, the installation of utilities, etc. as they prepare a site for development. At this time, the developer has not yet submitted a site plan for any of the lots in the preliminary plat.”

According to the Planning Commission Case 2630, “Staff has not received any proposal for site plans on any of the lots in this subdivision.” 

The case also mentions that “tree mitigation will not be necessary for the grading work performed according to the construction documents and the tree mitigation calculations.”

The property will not be used as a residential subdivision but rather as a commercial subdivision. 

Site plans indicate that the property will be divided into 22 lots of the 88 acres. 

News

Land development across Molly Barr to continue with planning

News

Oxford Police Department welcomes back UM students

Obituaries

Obit for George John Kakales

Obituaries

Obit Byron Carl “Billy” Ellzey

News

City of Oxford proposes amendment to vicious dog ordinance

Business

El Charro makes a comeback to Oxford

Education

Local doctor eases parents concerns for back to school

News

US Marshal’s recognize staff at Baptist Memorial-North Mississippi

Lafayette County

Census deadline shortened by one month

Lafayette County

Tannehill: Next state flag “will be the flag of our lifetime”

Education

Ole Miss student completes summer internship online

BREAKING NEWS

Oxford School District delays start of 2020-21 school year

Elections

Board of Supervisors approve additional funding for Election Day

News

Board of Aldermen vote to require masks outdoors

News

Former Oxford Mayor Richard Howorth removed from Tennessee Valley Authority Board

Education

Oxford and Lafayette County school districts approve budgets for upcoming year

News

Senator Hyde-Smith advocated for emergency training programs

Crime

Lafayette County man arrested for weapon possession by felon

News

Lafayette Man arrested on Hwy 6 for possession of weapon by a felon

News

Mildred Tidwell Jarrett Obituary

News

Mississippi college student dies after wakeboarding accident in Virginia

Education

UM Panhellenic Council’s 2020 recruitment to be held virtually for first three days.

Lafayette County

COVID-19 case total surpasses 800 in Lafayette County with 169 active

Events

Oxford Film Festival announces lineup for final two weeks of virtual fest