August 7, 2020

Lane Kiffin is introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Mississippi at a press conference at the Pavilion at Ole Miss, in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, December 9, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

Ole Miss adds Kentucky, South Carolina to 2020 schedule

By Jake Thompson

Published 5:20 pm Friday, August 7, 2020

Ole Miss knows which 10 Southeastern Conference foes they will play in this amended 2020 season, but not when they will play them.

The SEC announced all 14 teams’ two new opponents to this year’s schedule, rounding it out to the approved 10-game, conference-only schedule on Friday.

The Rebels will welcome South Carolina to Oxford while having to travel to the Bluegrass state to take on Kentucky. The dates for each game were not announced along with the two additional teams, but will be at a later date.

“We made every effort to create a schedule that is as competitive as possible and builds on the existing eight conference games that had already been scheduled for 2020,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement. “This schedule is a one-year anomaly that we have developed under unique circumstances presented by the impact of COVID-19.”

South Carolina rounds out the Rebels’ new five-game home slate along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Mississippi State. The Rebels’ road-game schedule includes games at Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and now Kentucky.

The Wildcats are also scheduled to come Oxford as part of the Rebels’ 2022 conference schedule. Ole Miss will travel to Columbia, S.C. to take on the Gamecocks in 2025.

The rest of the SEC’s new opponents for 2020 are below:

  • Alabama – at Missouri, Kentucky
  • Auburn – at South Carolina, Tennessee
  • Arkansas – at Florida, Georgia
  • Florida – Arkansas, at Texas A&M
  • Georgia – at Arkansas, Mississippi State
  • Kentucky – at Alabama, Ole Miss
  • LSU – Missouri, at Vanderbilt
  • Missouri – at LSU, Alabama
  • Mississippi State – at Georgia, Vanderbilt
  • South Carolina – at Ole Miss, Auburn
  • Tennessee – at Auburn, Texas A&M
  • Texas A&M – at Tennessee, Florida
  • Vanderbilt – at Mississippi State, LSU

