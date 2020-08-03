expand
August 4, 2020

Mildred Tidwell Jarrett Obituary

By Ana Martinez

Published 10:20 am Monday, August 3, 2020

Mildred Tidwell Jarrett, 92, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Yalobusha County Nursing Home in Water Valley, Miss. 

The funeral service was held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Waller Funeral Home with Rev. R.W. Moffett & Rev. Jerry Moffett officiating. Burial followed in Browning Cemetery. 

Born in Oxford, to the late Jesse E. and Jessie Irene Hudson Tidwell, Mrs. Jarrett was a retired LPN who had worked at Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley and Oxford-Lafayette County Hospital in Oxford. She was a faithful member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church in Water Valley. 

Mrs. Jarrett was an artist who enjoyed painting. She also enjoyed vegetable gardening and cooking for her family. Mildred was known as a great cook, especially known for her banana pudding and chicken & dressing. Her family will fondly remember those big meals she would prepare for them after church on Sundays. 

Along with her parents, Mrs. Jarret was preceded in death by her husband, Glen R. Jarrett; a sister, Lila Tarver; three brothers, William Tidwell, Eugene Tidwell, and David Tidwell; and a granddaughter.

Mrs. Jarrett is survived by four daughters, Patty Varner, and her husband, Dean, of Oxford, Imogene Brown, and her husband, Fred, of Oxford, Becky Moffett, and her husband, R.W., of Oxford, and Yvonne Hughes, and her husband, Kenny, of Oxford; eight grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Jarrett’s memory may be made to Browning Cemetery, c/o Libby Callicutt, 324 CR 321, Oxford, MS 38655.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Jarrett's memory may be made to Browning Cemetery, c/o Libby Callicutt, 324 CR 321, Oxford, MS 38655.

 

