Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Investigators of the Lafayette ┬áCounty Sheriff’s Department arrested Isaiah Moody for possession of a weapon by a felon on Wednesday, July 29.

According to arrest records, Moody was involved in a domestic dispute where firearms were found in the Highway 6 West region of Lafayette County.

Moody was arrested and given a bond of $5,000.