UM Panhellenic Council’s 2020 recruitment to be held virtually for first three days.

The University of Mississippi’s College Panhellenic has released its revised plan for the 2020 recruitment schedule.

Four of the five rounds will be held virtually, including the first three. The decision to switch some rounds to a virtual method was announced on Friday.

“Due to the ongoing concerns surrounding COVID-19, the university College Panhellenic Council has decided to move the first three rounds of recruitment to a virtual format,” a statement by the CHP read. “The decision was not made lightly as the health and safety of our members current and new has weighed heavily on our minds.“

The new schedule will be as follows:

Greek Day: August 27th (all virtual)

Philanthropy Round: August 28th-30th (all virtual)

Sisterhood Round: August 31st-September 3rd (all virtual)

Preference Round: September 4th-5th

Bid Day: September 6th (all virtual)

The UM College Panhellenic asks that all in-person recruitment events that mask be worn by both PNMs and active members. Should any woman partaking in the recruitment process test positive or show symptoms of COVID-19, there will be an option for a fully virtual experience. There will also be thorough cleaning between any in-person rounds.